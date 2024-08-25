Former Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico and former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adejare Bello has debunked the insinuation that he his dumping the All progressives Congress for the People’s Democratic Party.

Addressing party members and supporters in Ede, Adejare Bello said he remains committed to the APC with an assurance not to leave the party.

He warned members of the party not to criticize the administration of President Bola Tinubu saying the building process embarked upon by the President will take time to yield results.

According to him, revenue generation has increased under president Bola Tinubu’s administration which he described as a good development and sign of better future for the country.

The former Nigerian Ambassador said it is unfair to blame the current economic hardship on only the Federal Government, saying States governments should not be exonerated.

While calling for patience among members of the APC and his supporters, Adejare Bello appealed to Nigerians not to join those planning to bring down the Government and those calling for takeover by the military.

The former speaker promised to continue to discharge his duties to both members of the party and residents of Ede town.

The executive Director, Project Implementation at the federal Housing Authority, Remi Omowaye who also acknowledged the current harsh economic situation in Nigeria calls for calm and Patience.

Remi Omowaye noted that the dividends of the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu are already yielding positive results.

He also appealed to members of the APC to continue to give necessary support to the President, Bola Tinubu, the minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and other leaders of the party.

Other leaders of the Party in both Ede South and North local Government reaffirmed their support for the former Nigerian Ambassador as their leader in the two local Governments of Ede North and South.