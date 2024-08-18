The Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council Worldwide, NENYLCW, has demanded a thorough probe of the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The youth leaders made the demand in Abuja during a press conference attended by representatives of the various ethnic youth groups across the country.

They said their stand was in view of the endless setbacks the Ajaokuta Steel Company had faced despite efforts by past administrations to revive the national asset.

The youths decried what they called “economic sabotage, non-transparency in contract agreements, and irregular employment that have become endemic at the Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.