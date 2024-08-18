Experts in the tourism industry have called on Governors across the country to develop and prioritise tourism as it is an asset to the nation.

The group also lay emphasis on collective efforts to invest in tourism.

This was disclosed at an event in Abuja.

Across the world tourism has evolved to become one of the fastest growing industries and this growth has been driven by advance technology in travel and increase in holiday culture.

But successive Governments in Nigeria are yet to properly harness the potentials in the tourism sector.

This is why leaders From all walks of life have gathered here to proffer solutions to this problems.

The representative of the Minister of Tourism Lola Ade-John disclosed that the Federal Government want Nigerians to join hands together to support the sector.

The group unveils the executive tourism mice and hope to foster a new era of collaboration with Government and Private Stakeholders.