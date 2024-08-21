The Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency has been recognized for its outstanding efforts in providing quality water supply at Primary Health Care facilities and communities.

The Agency received the Award of Excellence at the 2024 International Conference on Water in Abuja, with the theme “Beyond Access, Quality Matters”.

The Executive Chairman of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Sulaiman Saidu Bashir, accepted the award on behalf of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri .

He attributed the success to the Governor’s high political will and unwavering support for the health sector, which has been a top priority of his administration.

Dr. Bashir also expressed gratitude to partner organizations such as UNICEF, IRC, ICRC, and others for their continued support in providing infrastructure and planned preventive maintenance (PPM) mechanisms. This has ensured the continued functioning of the infrastructure despite repeated breakdowns due to overuse by communities.

The Chairman commended the dedication of PHC workers, Ward development committee members, and community leaders (traditional and religious) for their efforts in maintaining the infrastructure and ensuring access to quality water supply.

This award is a testament to Governor Fintiri’s commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of Adamawa State citizens.