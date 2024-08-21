The Global Entrepreneurship Festival organisers have announced that this year’s festival will take place in Ondo State, South-West Nigeria.

Organisers of the festival expect entrepreneurs from all around the world to attend the event.

Addressing reporters at the Global Press Conference held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, a member of the GEF Board and Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Village, Dan Walkovitz, said that the festival will build upon the outcomes of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA2024) and the Summit of the future.

It’s a gathering of like minds, who are focused on contributing their own quota towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

Speakers at the event highlighted how entrepreneurship promotes bi-lateral trade, encourages investments and social impact.

The Coordinator of the event unveiled the theme of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival while addressing the press on the issue.

He emphasised that the theme of the conference is essential in the face of current realities.

It was revealed at the event that 12 concurrent events will be unfolded at the festival, including conferences, networking sessions, breakout rooms, business pitch to VCs and Investors, award gala, innovation and robotics Expo, hackathon, trade fair and exhibitions, global leadership forum, international women congress, fashion show and a closing concert.