The court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ordered the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to produce himself for arraignment at the federal high court Abuja

Delivering ruling on the appeal filed by the former governor challenging the service of charge and bundle of proof on his lead counsel, the appellate court heard that issues of service requires no leave to appeal.

The constitutional provision that an accused person be informed of the charge against him did not specify how the information should be communicated to the defendant.

Section 379 of the ACJA allows service of the charges against the defendant on his legal representation.

Mr Bello is aware of the charge hence his briefing of his legal team.

The appeal filed by the former governor is dismissed and the decision of Justice Emeka Nwite is affirmed.

In another appeal challenging the lower court’s decision that no application of Mr Bello will be taken until he presents him for arraignment, the court held Mr. Bello should obey section 396(2) of the ACJA.

Yahaya Bello must produce himself for arraignment before taking any further step in the charge.