In the nation’s capital, it seems fuel Queues may not disappear anytime soon as motorists spend valuable time trying to purchase premium motor spirit.

The queues get a bit shorter in the morning and longer in the evening.

However, a twist to the story is that black marketers are having enough supply of the product at will, and selling to motorist at N1,000 to N1,200 per-litre.

A visit to some of the stations in Abuja shows a sharp increase in pump prices .

Other fuel stations around the city remain lock, as those selling the products dispense only from few pumps.