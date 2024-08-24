Crops planted on large hectares of farmlands across Binji and Silame have been washed away by flood caused by heavy rainfall experienced in the last two weeks in Sokoto state.

Several houses and other buildings were also affected with hundreds of residents affected.

Farmers in the affected communities are lamenting the huge loses suffered as many of them have lost most of the crops planted.

A federal lawmaker representing Binji/Silame federal Constituency, Mani Maishinko-Katami has sympathized with affected victims and appealed to them not to relent but be courageous and replant some of the crops that are within their germination period so as to minimize impact of the lost.

He has also mobilised the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA who visited the affected communities to assess the level of damage with the intention of reporting to higher authority for possible action to assist farmers that suffered loses.