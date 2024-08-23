The Federal Government has inaugurated the Conversion Incentive Program of the Compressed Natural Gas Initiative in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The project is part of the Presidential CNG Initiative, aimed at providing Nigerians with affordable alternatives to existing fuel products.

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative is a component of the palliative intervention of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

The initiative aims to provide succor to the masses due to the hardships caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

As part of this scheme, the FG introduced the Conversion Incentive Program, which provides for free conversion for union-registered vehicles in major cities where the conversion program has been activated.

It has now being launched in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Michael Oluwagbemi, CEO, Programme Director, Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative

The occasion also featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the partners of the initiative, who were provided with the CNG kits for their various centres.

With the adoption of compressed natural gas using vehicles by Nigerians, it is hoped that this development will unlock a cleaner, cheaper, and more sustainable transportation future.