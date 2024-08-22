The Federal Government has approved an increase in passport fees, which will take effect on September 1, 2024.

This is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to uphold the integrity and quality of the Nigerian Standard Passport.

Based on the review, 32-page Passport booklet with 5 year validity previously charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira (N35,000.00) will now be Fifty Thousand Naira (N50,000.00) only; while 64-page Passport booklet with 10 year validity which was Seventy Thousand Naira (N70,000.00) will be One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000.00) only.

However, the fees remain unchanged in Diaspora.

The Nigeria Immigration Service in a statement said it regrets any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants but assured Nigerians of unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.