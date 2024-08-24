The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations says it is putting all measures in place to boost food production and address challenges of livestock feed shortages in the North East Region

FAO Livestock Specialist, Abdulrahaman Mohammed disclosed this during a training organized on Alternative Feed-Fodder production in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

A recent report by the World Food Program indicates that conflict in the Northeast region has resulted to about 4.4 million people are facing food crisis.

Most displaced people who are livestock farmers have lost their means of livelihoods due to shortage of feeds.

But the food and agriculture organisation of the united nation wants to scale up livestock farming.

It has organised training for government and parter extension staff across the North East region on alternative feed-fodder production.

According to FAO, pasture development is essential for livestock production as it significantly impacts animal health, productivity and sustainability of farming system.

The training is expected to go a long way in enhancing livestock farming in the region.