A Professor of Public Health Entomology and Parasitology at the Osun State University, Monsuru Adeleke is advocating strict enforcement of existing laws on environmental sanitation to combat vector-borne diseases in Nigeria.

It’s the 20th Inaugural lecture of the University with the theme, “Unending war of man against mosquitos and blackflies: A tale of two sacrificial lambs searching for survival”.

The Inaugural lecturer, Monsuru Adeleke said vector-borne diseases account for over 60% of deadly and life-threatening diseases affecting humans, with malaria being a major concern.

According to him, Over 249 million people are affected by malaria globally with over 608,000 deaths in eight-five countries.

Professor Monsuru Adeleke who said Nigeria inadvertently creates environment conducive to vectors noted that there must be attitudinal change if the country must win the war against vector-borne diseases.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Clement Adeboye advocated public health safety mechanism to reduce the scourge of malaria.

The lecture was attended by friends, colleagues and family members of the inaugural lecturer.