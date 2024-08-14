Lawmakers investigating oil theft and crude losses in Nigeria have recommended a special intervention fund for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to enable them perform optimally.

The committee also expressed displeasure over lack of support for the NSCDC and Customs to execute their constitutional obligations.

The Special Committee probing the decline in Nigeria’s revenue due largely to crude oil theft is still criss -crossing the country to gather needed information.

This time, it hosts some security agencies, including the NSCDC and the Nigeria Customs Service in its fact finding mission.

The Committee seeks to get a better understanding of the agencies’ involvement in the fight against crude oil theft.

In its submissions, NSCDC, with the core mandate to protect critical national assets and infrastructure across the country, says it has not been able to access the intervention fund from any of the agencies mandated by law to do so.

It complained that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Central Bank of Nigeria and the office of the Accountant General of the Federation have not been forthcoming with their mandatory role towards NSCDC.

Like the NSCDC, the Nigeria Customs Service says it has not been able to access the needed intervention fund to enhance its operations.

The committee says it is surprised by the disclosure of the two security outfits as it laments lack of support for them.

Its Chairman says NSCDC has a crucial role to play in protecting the country’s critical assets and infrastructure across Nigeria.

The Committee promises to ensure the NSCDC is fully carried along in the war against Oil Theft in Nigeria.

After an exhaustive deliberation, the committee says both agencies require an intervention fund if the fight against crude oil theft will be successful.