A Benue State High Court has ordered the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) not to remove the chairman of the state chapter, Augustine Agada.

A copy of the order via an exparte granted by Justice Theresa Igoche, was made available to newsmen at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The court particularly directed the Abdullahi Ganduje led National Working Committee (NWC) not to remove Austin Agada-led State Working Committee until the expiration of their 4 years tenure.

The Benue state charter of the APC is split along the lines of Governor Hyacinth Alia who is in support of Benjamin Omakolo led faction.

The Judge while granting the exparte application by Agada and eight others, restrained APC, either by itself, its privies, assigns, staff, officers, servants, agents, representatives, or whomsoever, howsoever described, from removing, changing replacing or howsoever terminating his tenure and other members of the Benue State Working Committee of the Respondent until the expiration of their four-year term in office pending the determination of the motion on Notice.