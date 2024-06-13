President Bola Tinubu extends his warm congratulations to the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her 70th birthday.

President Tinubu rejoices with the remarkable leader and her family on this momentous occasion.

The President extols the former Minister of Finance for her service to the nation and efforts towards building resilient institutions.

President Tinubu also commends the Director-General of the World Trade Organization for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for.

The President prays for many more years in good health for Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and her family.