Former Minister of youth and sports development and one of the frontline journalists in the June 12 ,1993 democracy struggle, Chief Sunday Dare, has reacted to democracy day speech delivered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday morning.

The former minister in a series of tweets stated that President Tinubu’s speech resonates and rallies Nigerians never to give up.

Noting that no one in our history today is better placed than President Tinubu to lead this celebration of democracy.

According to Chief Dare “President Tinubu’s Speech this morning resonates and rallies us all never to give up on Nigeria. No one in our history today is better placed than President Tinubu to lead this celebration of democracy.

He as he and his family oiled Nigeria’s democratic struggle. He rallied the democratic forces to confront military dictatorship. Above all he kept an abiding faith in the Nigerian Union that a better day was possible.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu built strong alliances across the length and breadth of the country and beyond. He is a man for the moment, ranking top among those visionaries who stood up when the rights of the Nigerian people were trampled.

The radical progressive media became Tinubu’s strongest and most resilient partner. Embedded in the Southwest mostly these national publications were courageous and and unbending in thier convictions ”

Chief Dare however commended notable Nigeria journalists including himself for the remarkable role played and the sacrifices made during the June 12 democracy struggles .”The tribe of radical / guerrilla journalists had clear visible leaders in the likes of Bayo Onanuga, Dapo Olorunyomi, Babafemi Ojudu, Kunle Ajibade, Dele Giwa, Nosa Igiebor, Soji Omotunde, Yinka Tella, Bagauda Kaltho, Seye Kehinde, myself Sunday Dare,Demola Abimboye, Ima Niboro, Reuben Abati, Babajjde Otitoloju and the list goes on.

The News, Tempo, Tell, Guardian, Concord & several other publications gave voice to the pro democratic leaders & civil society. Their role & the price they paid must never be forgotten.”

“In my book today, Guerrilla Journalism-Dispatches From the Underground published in 2007 I revealed details of how the June struggle was fought and mentioned all the names of both the key actors and dictators.

It remains one of my greatest writings ever as a journalist. Recounting the often hidden details of that historic struggle.

As an active participant serving as correspondent, General Editor of The News & Editor of Tempo Magazines I was in D ring. We will never forget.Guerilla Journalism was a compelling personal narrative of how the media frontally defied anti media military laws in Nigeria to report the atrocities of the dictators ” He tweeted.