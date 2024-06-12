The Federal Government is committed to use water resources under the control of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority to support food production and enhance food security.

The Managing Director of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority made this known in Abeokuta.

In support of President Bola Tinubu’s programme on food production, security and reduction of poverty, the new Managing Director of the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority has promised to use water resources effectively in supporting agriculture and enhance food security.

He said River Basin Development Authority will live up to expectations and his leadership will work on accessing international financial support to promote efficiency and productivity.

He also assured residents of Ogun, Lagos and other areas that usually experienced flooding whenever the river basin authority releases water from the dam that things will change for the good.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for having positive vision for the country and for taking bold steps in actualizing it.

He appreciates Governor Dapo Abiodun for his trust in him and promised to deliver by ensuring that the renewed hope agenda of Mr President, as it concerned his area of focus is well projected, promoted and implemented.

He also promised better welfare for workers as it will assist in enhancing productivity.

He also promised water resources management and proper management of dams.

Ogun–Oshun River Basin Development Authority is a parastatal of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and is one of the twelve River Basin Development Authorities established by the Federal Government of Nigeria under Decrees number 25 of 1976.