The Nigeria Police Force has successfully dismantled a cartel dealing in jewellery worth billions of Naira obtained from armed robbery operations in Abuja and its environs.

On 28th April 2024, an armed robbery incident occurred at the residence of a police officer, attached to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, in Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory.

During the incident, the officer was nearly smothered, while a secured safe containing jewellery, money, academic certificates, documents, phones and other valuable properties belonging to various residents in the compound were carted away.

CCTV footage captured the suspect at the crime scene, which has been helpful in our forensic investigations in the case so far.

Subsequent investigations traced the stolen items to Wuse Market, where they were allegedly purchased by one Alhaji Auwal.

Despite police warnings to the FCT Gold Dealers Association to avoid purchasing the stolen gold via their joint WhatsApp platform, Alhaji Auwal facilitated its purchase and instructed his associates on how to handle it.

Further investigations by the Force Intelligence Department revealed that Alhaji Auwal, his sons, and other associates are part of a cartel involved in dealing in stolen jewelleries.

This group has been linked to previous similar cases under police investigations at various formations within the FCT.

The 26 suspects arrested in connection with the case and many others, who are currently in custody, are being detained legally under a court order and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigations, contrary to the news making rounds.

It is pertinent to note that the above are the facts of this matter which have been deliberately distorted by the Sahara Reporters either at the instance of some of the suspects who are currently fleeing from the law, or those suspects who are lawfully detained or out of mischief, where they alleged that the said robbery occurred at the residence of the Inspector General of Police.

We wish to place it on record that the robbery or any burglary or theft never took place in the IGP’s residence nor in any of the official facilities of the Nigeria Police Force.

Those purporting the robbery, burglary or theft to have taken place in the residence of the IG obviously do not know how the residence of the IG looks like, otherwise they would have known that no robber, burglar or thief can get close to the residence of the Inspector General of Police of Nigeria and current chairman of the committee of West Africa Chiefs of Police.

Assuming, in the most unlikely event such robbery, burglary, or theft occurred at the residence of the IGP, we should be talking about the number of policemen in detention and not this ring of armed robbers.

For emphasis, the entire neighbourhood of IG residence is fortified, safe, and secure against such security breaches and criminal occurrences.

The Nigeria Police Force remains firmly committed to ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law.

All suspects are being treated according to due process.

The general public is hereby urged to disregard the falsehood being peddled by the publisher and its agents, whose duty is to constantly to attack and malign the reputation of the Nigeria Police Force.