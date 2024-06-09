The FCT Police Command has arrested two ex-convicts among four suspected kidnappers in a raid on Kidnappers hideouts in the Federal Capital territory.

The suspects were nabbed by the FCT Police in a joint security operation with the special forces of guards brigade, Department of State Service (DSS), and hunters as part of continued efforts against criminality in the Territory.

According to a statement issued by FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, men of the FCT Police Command, acting on credible intelligence, stormed some identified kidnapper’s camps at Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest, Kaduna State, bordering FCT, trailed and arrested four suspects, whose names were withheld, but their ages put at between 20 and 35 years.

According to Adeh “The suspects freely confessed to being members of a notorious bandit syndicate with the name ‘Mai One Million’, responsible for a series of kidnappings and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.”

She said the operation led to a shootout between the bandits and the security operatives; a development that forced the suspects to scamper to safety and victims rescued, adding that: “the illegally erected structures by the kidnappers in all the patrolled camps, were all decimated.”

She said the rescued victims have since been reunited with their families and loved ones.

The commissioner of police FCT, Benneth Igweh commended the efforts of the security operatives in the fight against criminality in the nation’s capital, and reiterates the command’s unflinching commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the residents of FCT.