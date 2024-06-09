The Patriots, an eminent group of leaders of thought in Nigeria in collaboration with the June 12 Pro Democracy Movement of Nigeria has concluded plans to host a major national democracy rally for a people’s constitution in Nigeria under the theme: “Securing the Future of Nigeria through a Democratic People’s Constitution” in commemorating the 2024 annual Democracy Day Anniversary.

According to Prof Anthony Kila, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, LOC for the June 12 Democracy Day Anniversary Celebration on Sunday in Lagos, the National Democracy Day Rendezvous, holding at the Conference & Exhibition Centre of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI, in Alausa Ikeja, Lagos at 10am on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, will be chaired by Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Nations and Chairman of the Patriots, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and shall receive a crucial State Address from the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu at the national rally.

Already invited to give Goodwill messages to Nigerians at the annual event are Former Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, His Excellency Mr Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of NNPP, His Excellency, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso among others, Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN, Former President of the NBA, Prof Attahiru Jega, Former Chairman of INEC and Senator Shehu Sanni are also expected to lead the anniversary conversation on securing the future of Nigeria through a democratic constitution reform process.

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, who was earlier scheduled to provide the key note address at the occasion has now been replaced, due to very pressing engagements and his place taken by Former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Former Military Governor of Kaduna State and June 12 Activist, Col Umar Dangiwa, who are respectively billed to pioneer broad interventions on the anniversary theme tagged “Securing the Future of Nigeria through a democratic People’s Constitution”

Leading pro democracy stakeholders and activists in the country, who are invited to x ray and discuss the key note submissions at the event are Prof Pat Utomi, Barr Femi Falana, SAN, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Prof Jibrin Ibrahim, Amb (Hon) Nkoyo Toyo, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, Otunba Dele Momodu, Hajia (Dr) Bilikisu Magoro, Ann Kio Briggs, while special Interventions and remarks are to be provided at the national colloquium by notable leaders of thought and political leaders, who include, General Alabi Akinriade, General Ike Nwachukwu, Elder Solomon Asemota, SAN, Dr Kalu Idika Kalu, Obong Victor Attah, Prof Anya O Anya, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi, Mr Donald Duke, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Ben Obi and Prof Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Others expected to address the rally are the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, Prof Okey Ikechukwu, the National Youth Leader of the 3rd Force, Abayomi Rotimi Mighty, Obongawan Barbara Etim-James, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye and Veteran Olawale Okunniyi (Veteran Che), General Secretary of The Patriots.

A roll call of Honours for nominated Heroes and Heroines of the present democratic rule in Nigeria will also be undertaken by the conveners at the historic event.

Finally, this year’s anniversary celebration, as scheduled by the Local Organising Committee, LOC, will be rounded off with a colourful motorcade procession from the Venue of the national democracy rally for a people’s constitution at the LCCI, Alausa to the residence of the martyr of the current Nigeria’s Democracy, Chief MKO Abiola, off Toyin Street in Ikeja Lagos, where Prayers for the repose of the souls of departed Heroes and Heroines of Democracy and Tributes as well as the Laying of the annual Wreath of Honour in their memories will be jointly carried out with members of the MKO Abiola family.