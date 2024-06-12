The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons is seeking the assistance of the Nigerian Army to increase the capacity of its personnel as well as crackdown on self-styled organisations deeply involved in controlling 1the influx of arms.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, pledged the support of the army and noted that efforts are being made to ensure seized arms do not fall into the wrong hands.

The proliferation of small arms and light weapons remains a major national security challenge for the country.

A 2019 survey has shown that 10 million illicit small arms and light weapons were in circulation in West Africa, with 70 percent believed to be in Nigeria.

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons understands the enormity of its tasks, even though the bill legalising its operations has yet to be signed into law.

The Coordinator of the Centre, DIG. Johnson Kokumo visited the Nigerian Army Headquarters to seek the assistance of the Chief of Army Staff to increase the capacity of its personnel as well as crackdown on self-styled organisations purporting to control the influx of arms.

But the journey has just begun, as both parties are also faced with the challenges of the country’s porous borders.