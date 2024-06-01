President Bola Tinubu has directed Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the country to patronise technologies and products of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure to support Made-in-Nigeria goods and reduce importation.

The President said this when he inaugurated NASENI-Portland Compressed Natural Gas Conversion, Filling, Reverse Engineering and Training Centre in Abuja.

President Tinubu upon removal of fuel Subsidy promised to provide measures to cushion the effect on Nigerians.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering has been at the forefront of driving this initiative.

To support Made-in-Nigeria goods and reduce importation the president ordered that all its MDAs should patronise products from the Agency.

The Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of NASENI, Khalil Halilu urged the President to give NASENI approval to convert all the vehicles in the State House fleet to CNG.

The NASENI-Portland CNG Conversion and Training Centre is equipped with the latest technology and staffed with trained professionals to ensure efficient and safe conversions.