The Mountain of Fire Ministries has distanced itself from the viral video by a former pastors of the church Mr Femi Jimoh and Caleb Oloruntele.

The church stated this at press conference in Lagos.

In the video that’s allover social media, Pastor Femi, alleged that the church general Overseer Olukoya imprisoned him for nine years.

At the Press briefing, the church came out to address the claims by the two former members.

Also at the briefing are all those said to be in the know of the case who are members of the church.

These three who spoke to newsmen at the briefing said they were contracted by Mr Femi Jimoh on how to hire guns to rob the church.

The church insisted that they place premium on the physical and spiritual wellbeing of members.