The ad hoc committee of the Kaduna State House of Assembly has submitted a report on the financial activities, loans, and contracts during former Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s tenure.

The chairman, Henry Zacharia, reported significant mismanagement of loans, which were often not used for their intended purposes and secured without following due process.

Speaker Yusuf Liman revealed that N423 billion was siphoned off during El-Rufai’s administration, creating significant liabilities for the state.

The committee recommended investigations and prosecutions of El-Rufai and several cabinet members for abuse of office, irregularities in contract awards, diversion of public funds, and money laundering.

They also called for the immediate suspension of Shizer Badda, the current Commissioner of Finance, and the chairman of the state universal basic education board.

The committee’s investigation covered loans, grants, and project implementations from 2015 to 2023, the period of El-Rufai’s governance.