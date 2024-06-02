The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu says the commission has engaged in early preparation to ensure free and fair governorship election in Ondo State.

Mr. Yakubu gave the assurance at the Akure Airport while addressing journalists.

While in the state, he is expected to meet with representatives of different political parties on Monday and monitor the. continuous registration exercise.

The INEC Chairman was received by the state resident electoral commissioner and other top officials of the organisation.

He expressed satisfaction with the continous registration exercise in the state, stressing that the commission will be neutral.

He said a total of 20,000 new voters has been. registered ahead of the November governorship election in the state

Mr. Yakubu said 17 political parties conducted primaries to participate in the governorship election.