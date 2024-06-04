The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied reports that it will revoke the licenses of Unity , Keystone and Polaris Banks.

An online report had claimed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would revoke the licenses of three banks, allegedly following the revocation of Heritage Bank’s licence earlier on Monday.

The apex bank, in a post via its official X account on Tuesday, urged members of the public to dismiss the report calling it fake.

The bank had stated its main reason for revoking the licence of Heritage Bank as being the failure of its management and board to improve its financial performance.