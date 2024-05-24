The Nigerian Senate has urged the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Air Force to take over and convert the deserted and uncultivable wasteland of the abandoned Shell Airstrip at Oloibiri oil well one to a modern Air Force Base in Bayelsa.

This resolution is sequel to a motion brought to the floor by Senator representing Bayelsa East, Senator Benson Agadaga.

Senator Agadaga, in his lead debate, recalled that the Shell Airstrip, constructed in 1958 following the first discovery of crude oil in 1956 and sitting on over 25 hectares of land situated at Itokopiri bush which is hosting the famous Oloibiri Oil well 1 in Otuogidi Community, has long been abandoned.

Lawmakers in their contributions to the debate are disturbed that since the gradual decline of Shell’s operations in the area and final departure from Oloibiri oil field, the Airstrip and the land where it operated have been abandoned and left desolate.

The President of the Senate, also expressed hope that upgrading the abandoned Airstrip to an Air Force Base will restore socio-economic activities and also improve security in the area.

The Senate further resolved that oil companies in Nigeria should contribute funds towards the upgrade of the abandoned airstrip.