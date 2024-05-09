The House of Representatives has stepped down a motion seeking to put the recently announced Cybersecurity levy on hold.

The Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, prevailed on the sponsor to step down the motion as the leadership was already in talks with appropriate government officials.

The House says it may revisit the motion at the next legislative day.

Honourable Manu Soro, who moved a resolution on the floor of the house on Wednesday, argued that the levy came at an inappropriate time, given Nigerians’ current living situation.

The lawmaker had argued that the National Security Adviser is a political office, and has no mandate to manage accruals.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), had described the planned cybersecurity levy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on all electronic transactions as another burden on Nigerians.