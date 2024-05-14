Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, following three seasons at Old Trafford.

The former France international arrived at the club from Real Madrid in August 2021 and has made 93 appearances.

The World Cup winner was part of the United side that lifted the Carabao Cup in 2023, defeating Newcastle as the club collected their first major trophy in six years.

The 31-year-old has scored twice during his time at Old Trafford.

