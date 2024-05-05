PSV Eindhoven secured a 25th Dutch league title with a 4-2 victory over Sparta Rotterdam at a jubilant Philips Stadion on Sunday, ending a six-year wait for the trophy.

Needing a point to clinch the championship after a dominant campaign in which they have lost only once in 32 games, PSV fell behind early but rallied to defeat mid-table Sparta as defender Olivier Boscagli scored goals at both ends.

Metinho put the visitors ahead before an own goal from Saïd Bakari and a second via Johan Bakayoko swung the contest in the home side’s favour.

When Boscagli put the ball into his own net it was 2-2 and there were some nerves in Eindhoven, but his superb volley from a free-kick at the right end of the pitch made up for the error before Jordan Teze added a fourth goal.

PSV have been bolstered by a considerable United States men’s national team influence, with Ricardo Pepi, Sergiño Dest and Malik Tillman all playing roles in the triumphant season.

It is a first league title for coach Peter Bosz and has been achieved in style with 28 wins in 32 games so far.

PSV stay on course to match the record points tally in a Dutch topflight campaign which stands at 93 by Ajax in 1972, an adjusted figure as two points were awarded for a win then.

There were rapturous scenes at the final whistle as fans waved cardboard replicas of the Dutch league trophy, but remained in the stands after there had been pre-match fears of a pitch invasion.