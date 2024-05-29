The AFP news agency is reporting clashes between police and protesters outside the Israeli embassy in Mexico’s capital, after some people in the crowd threw stones and tried to take down barriers blocking their path to the diplomatic mission.

Police used tear gas and threw back some of the stones hurled at them by protesters as they sought to disperse the crowds, AFP reported.

An estimated 200 people attended the protest at the embassy in Mexico City’s Lomas de Chapultepec neighbourhood, rallying against the Israeli attack on Sunday night that killed 45 displaced Palestinians in Rafah.