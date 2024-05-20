The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of former aide to Governor Hope Uzodinma, Chinasa Nwaneri over allegation of Malicious Damage, Fraudulent Activities, Obtaining Money Under False Pretence and Illegal Use of Government Power/Authority to Harass, Intimidate and Frustrate the Citizens of Imo State.

In a Statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, the Police in Imo State also arrested the President of ISAMATA and three others for aiding Nwaneri in perpetrating the alleged acts.