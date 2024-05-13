Participants at a one-day town hall meeting on electoral reforms in Jigawa State pledge to continue advocating for electoral reforms and hold leaders accountable for implementing the reforms.

Discussion on how to improve Nigeria’s Electoral Act for better democratic dispensation dominated the gathering.

The event, which was organized by Peering Advocacy and Advancement.

Center in Africa, brought together citizens, civil society organizations, religious leaders, youth groups, Political parties and stakeholders who discussed and advocated for electoral reforms in Nigeria.

According to the Executive Director of the center, Ezenwa Nwagu, the lack of interest from major stakeholders is contributing to poor democratic dispensation in the country, Some of the key aspects discussed by the stakeholders included, voter registration, electoral laws, and the role of technology in elections.

Contributions made by participants emphasized the need for

quick reform to ensure credible, free, and fair elections in Nigeria.

A communiqué outlining the citizens’ demands will be presented to relevant stakeholders, including the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.