Following the persistent fuel scarcity in Akure, Ondo State capital, the state government on Wednesday met with the leadership of major and independent oil marketers.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Special Duties, Gani Muhammed and the State Commissioner for Energy, Rasaq Obe said the marketers have resolved to be more proactive in ending the scarcity.

TVC New’s Ayodeji Moradeyo reported that for over a week, residents of Akure, the Ondo State capital and its environs, have battled fuel scarcity.

This has resulted in enormous lines at many petrol stations, as customers continue to battle to obtain the commodity.

Many residents now spend hours at filling stations before getting petrol.

This prompted the state government to organise the meeting with the leadership of independent and major oil marketers.

After listening to their plight, representatives of the state government described the situation as unbearable.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on Special Duties, Gani Muhammed said the marketers have resolved to address the matter.

His position was corroborated by the State Commissioner for Energy, Rasaq Obe.