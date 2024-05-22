In a historic step that sparked consternation from Israel and celebration from the Palestinians, Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced on Wednesday that they are recognizing a state for Palestine.

Israel promptly commanded the return of its envoys from Ireland and Norway. On May 28, there will be an official recognition.

Meanwhile, a radical visit to a flashpoint location that is important to both Muslims and Jews was made by a far-right government minister in Jerusalem.

The visit by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security, to the Al-Aqsa mosque complex—known to Jews as the Temple Mount—was probably Norway was the first to announce its decision to recognise a Palestinian state, with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre saying “there cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.”

“By recognising a Palestinian state, Norway supports the Arab peace plan,” he said and added that the Scandinavian country will “regard Palestine as an independent state with all the rights and obligations that entails.”

Several European Union countries have in the past weeks indicated that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

The decision may generate momentum for the recognition of a Palestinian state by other EU countries and could spur further steps at the United Nations, deepening Israel’s isolation.

Norway, which is not a member of the EU but mirror its moves, has been an ardent supporter of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Wednesday’s announcements come more than 30 years after the first Oslo agreement was signed in 1993. Since then, “the Palestinians have taken important steps towards a two-state solution,” the Norwegian government said.

It added that the World Bank determined that a Palestinian state had met key criteria to function as a state in 2011, that national institutions have been built up to provide the population with important services.

In making his announcement, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the move was coordinated with Spain and Norway and that it was a “historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine.”

He said it was intended to help move the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to resolution through a two-state solution.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s Socialist leader since 2018, made the expected announcement to the nation’s parliament on Wednesday.

He had spent months touring European and Middle Eastern countries to garner support for the recognition, as well as for a possible cease-fire in Gaza. He has said several times that he was committed to the move.

Sánchez argued that the move is needed to support the viability of a two-state solution that he said “is in serious danger” with the war in Gaza. He said it was clear that Netanyahu “does not have a project for peace,” while acknowledging that “the fight against the terrorist group Hamas is legitimate.”

Earlier this month, Spain’s Foreign Minister José Albares said he had informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of his government’s intention to recognise a Palestinian state.

Hugh Lovatt, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said “recognition is a tangible step towards a viable political track leading to Palestinian self-determination.”

But in order for it to have an impact, he said, it must come with “tangible steps to counter Israel’s annexation and settlement of Palestinian territory — such as banning settlement products and financial services.”

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered Israel’s ambassadors from Ireland and Norway to immediately return to Israel. He spoke before Spain’s announcement.

“Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays,” Katz said. He said that the recognition could impede efforts to return Israel’s hostages being held in Gaza and makes a cease-fire less likely by “rewarding the jihadists of Hamas and Iran.” He also threatened to recall Israel’s ambassador to Spain if the country takes a similar position.

Some 140 countries have already recognised a Palestinian state — more than two-thirds of United Nations members — but none of the major Western powers has done so. This move could put more pressure on continental heavyweights France and Germany to reconsider their position.

The United States and Britain, among others, have backed the idea of an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel as a solution to the Middle East’s most intractable conflict. They insist, however, that Palestinian independence should come as part of a negotiated settlement.

Turkey also applauded the decision, calling it an important step towards the restoration of the “usurped rights of the Palestinians”.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also said the move would help “Palestine gain the status it deserves in the international community.”