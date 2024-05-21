The Nigerian Military School (NMS) Zaria marked its 70th anniversary with a spectacular Foundation Day parade and ceremonial tree planting.

Since its founding in 1954, the school has a distinguished record of training young Nigerians who have ascended to high military ranks.

In a grand celebration of history and achievement, the Nigerian Military School (NMS) Zaria marked its 70th anniversary.

The event brought together esteemed alumni, and dignitaries, reflecting on the institution’s legacy since its establishment in1954.

Founded with the aim of providing military education to young Nigerians, the NMS has a storied history of producing distinguished military personnel.

Over the past seven decades, the school has trained countless boys, many of whom have risen to prominent ranks within the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The anniversary foundational parade, which is a central feature of the commemorative events, showcased the disciplined and skillful maneuvers of the current students.

Next was a march past in slow and quick time which was followed by mesmerizing silent and combat drills.

The Alumni shared their experiences, reflecting on how the school’s values of discipline, resilience, and patriotism have guided them in their professional lives.

Special awards were presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the NMS development.

The celebration also featured the unveiling of the 70th Anniversary Emblem which was followed by tree planting by Special guests.