The Nigeria Air Force has promised to spread knowledge and awareness on the need for safety through training of both both military and civilian population.

The Commandant, Nigeria Air Force Institute of Safety, Ipetu-Ijesa, Air Commodore Friday Bassey stated this at the maiden graduation ceremony of health Safety and environmental training, 2024.

It is the maiden edition of the Health Safety and environment training.

A week long training with sixteen participants.

They include three officers, three airmen and ten staff of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji.

Haven completed the training, they are now been presented with their Certificates.

The Commandant, Nigeria Air Force Institute of Safety, Ipetu-Ijesa, Air Commodore Friday Bassey is appreciative of Chief of the Air Staff for approving the training.

To the Guest of Honor at the event and the Vice Chancellor, Elizade University, Ilaramokin, Professor Kayode Ijadunola, safety issues must be taken with seriousness especially, through training like this.

The graduands described the training as rewarding and impactful

Goodwill messages were delivered by some invited guests.