The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, will meet with presidents, secretaries, and technical directors of Olympic-bound sports federations as the Ministry fine-tunes preparations towards Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The programme collaboratively involves notable bodies such as the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Paralympic Federation of Nigeria, and the Ministerial Podium Performance Committee, in order to foster synergy towards achieving Nigeria’s objectives at this year’s summer Olympics.

Senator Enoh stated that the training programme is one amongst the various strategies of the Ministry to ensure Team Nigeria achieves success at the forthcoming Games in Paris, France.

The programme is exclusively focused on working with federations that have qualified to participate at the Olympic Games, as deliberations will be laser-focused on how to achieve the Nigeria’s objectives set forth for this year’s Olympics.

Senator Enoh had mentioned that Nigeria deserves another run of gold medal haul at the Olympics, just as it did in Atlanta 1996, and the country must work to surpass the record it set 28 years ago in the United States of America.

The meeting comes as another timely catalyst to prepare the nation, federations, and athletes likewise, towards ultimate success in Paris.

The programme will take place on Thursday, May 30, at the Media Center of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.