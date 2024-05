The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has dissociate itself from report circulating in sections of the media claiming it has released a full list of former governors being investigated for alleged corruption.

The commission says the report headlined: ” EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2 .187 Trillion”, is false as the Commission neither issued the said list nor entertained discussions on the investigation of former governors with any news medium.