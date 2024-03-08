Cuban authorities announced Thursday that they are investigating recently dismissed Economy Minister Alejandro Gil for making “grave errors” in his previous post, upsetting the top tiers of Cuba’s ruling Communist Party and its hermetic politics.

Gil, who was fired by President Miguel Diaz-Canel in February, oversaw a significant monetary reform in Cuba in 2021 that was widely viewed as detrimental for the Cuban economy.

On Thursday, a television news show and a subsequent news story in state-run digital news site CubaDebate stated that a “rigorous investigation” had taken place and accused Gil of “serious errors in the performance of his duties.”

The publications made no mention of these inaccuracies or the claims against Gil.

Gil did not immediately respond to the announcements.

State-run media, however, said Gil had acknowledged the accusations and “renounced his status as a member of the Central Committee of the (Communist) Party and as a deputy to the National Assembly.”

Gil advocated most recently for an unpopular plan to raise prices for many government subsidized services, from gasoline to electricity and cooking gas, raising tensions on the street amid runaway inflation and rampant shortages.