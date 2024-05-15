Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has kick started the renovation of the Panteka fabrication market, underlining its prospective role as a crucial hub for skills and technology acquisition in Northern Nigeria.

Additionally, he commenced the construction of key roads in the southern region of the state.

Governor Uba Sani is leading the transformation of the Panteka market to enhance skills development and technology in Kaduna state.

He says to boost job creation and bridge the skills gap.

Through this rejuvenation the government hopes to foster an environment conducive to business growth and innovation.

The Panteka market, according to officials house 38,000 artisans and apprentices, making it one of Africa’s largest informal technology hub.

Next, the Governor proceeds to launch the reconstruction of the 1.4km Water Intake Road, extending from Patrick Yakowa Way to Maigero Junction.

Additionally, the upgrade and maintenance of the 3.15km Maigero – Narayi Junction Way, totaling 4.55km in length will also begin.

So far the construction of 50 road projects, covering a total distance of 639.5km across the three senatorial districts have commenced within his first year in office.

While some projects have reached completion, there remains optimism for the timely execution of others.

