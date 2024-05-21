The Chief Justice of the Federation says any judicial officers found to behave in a manner that is considered not suitable for a judicial officer will not only be shown the way out but will equally be made to face the consequences of their actions.

Speaking at the 2023 electoral petition Tribunals and court of appeals review workshop in Abuja, the CJN says no amount of threats or intimidation should make judicial officers deviate from the law and pander to public sentiment which are often displaced.

The 2023 general elections had most of its outcomes contested.

Out of the 28 states where governorship elections were held, the results of the polls announced by the Independent national electoral commissions were being contested in court in more than 25 states.

This put a huge task on the judiciary in ensuring that justice is given to the right winners.

This workshop of justice and judges of the court of Appeal is aimed at reviewing the election petition Tribunal processes to bring about important recommendations for reforms.

Speaking on the challenges of the contention of the election results, the CJN charged participants to remain focused irrespective of public pressure.

The president of the Court of Appeal calls for a close look at some sections of the Constitution and the electoral act With a view to either amending them or removing them from the constitution.

The two day workshop will look at topics like The courts’ involvement in the electoral process and their impact on improving the quality of election in Nigeria.