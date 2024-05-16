In a significant step towards enhancing peace and security in Nigeria, the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, has reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s efforts in creating a safe environment for its citizens.

The pledge was made during the inauguration of Project 2024 at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre in Jaji.

This project, a collaboration between Japan and the United Nations Development Program, aims to strengthen Nigeria’s peacekeeping abilities by empowering women, fostering leadership, and countering violent extremism.

With UNDP’s technical support and Japan’s financial backing, the initiative will train military, security personnel, and civilians to better address security challenges.

Major-General Sani Muhammad highlighted that the project will elevate the Centre’s training capabilities, contributing to regional stability in West Africa.