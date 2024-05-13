Israeli military operations are ongoing on the ground, in both Rafah and the Jabalia refugee camp.

In Jabalia, the Israeli tanks and troops are advancing deeper into the eastern and central parts of the camp with raging battles between the army and the Palestinian groups.

The situation is becoming particularly dire with the Israeli military managing to encircle and besiege six evacuation centres in that densely populated area.

In Rafah, battles are ongoing and in high intensity in the eastern part of the district. There are also bombardments of the central and western parts of Rafah, where at least five Palestinians have been killed in overnight strikes.

We have been hearing from medical sources on the ground that injured people keep arriving at the hospital despite the difficulty of emergency workers’ operations on the ground because of the unprecedented scale of air strikes that Rafah district has witnessed over the past six days.