The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the posting of two senior police officers to strategic positions within the Nigeria Police Force as part of ongoing efforts to bolster the efficiency of the Force and multinational approach to tackling crimes.

ln a Press release signed by the Police Public Relation Officer,ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that AIG Yetunde Longe has been appointed as the Force Secretary.

The new force Secretary, AIG Yetunde Longe, will be responsible for overseeing the secretarial functions of the Force Headquarters, ensuring that policies and directives of the IGP are implemented effectively, as well as coordinate the affairs of senior police officers.

Similarly, AIG Idowu Owohunwa has been assigned to the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

He is tasked with enhancing international police cooperation and ensuring that Nigeria fulfills its obligations within the global INTERPOL framework.

The Inspector General of Police while commending the senior police officers for their dedication and service to the Nigeria Police Force, emphasized that their new assignments is a proof of their exceptional abilities and the trust the Force places in their capabilities.

The postings are with immediate effect and follows the retirement of their predecessors.