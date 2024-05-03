Thirty one people have died as a result of the intense rains that have hit Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state of Brazil, according to local authorities.

The death toll is likely to grow because many more people are still missing.

Rio Grande do Sul, a state bordering Uruguay and Argentina, reported at least 17,000 displaced people and over 70 persons still missing, with about half of its 497 cities affected.

Streets in a few of communities practically became rivers, and bridges and highways were devastated. A minor hydroelectric power station experienced landslides and the partial collapse of a dam due to the storm.

Report says a second dam in the city of Bento Goncalves is also at risk of collapsing, authorities said, ordering people who live nearby to evacuate.

Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite said It’s not just another critical situation; it’s probably the most critical case the state has ever recorded.

He added that the death toll will likely climb further as authorities have not been able to access certain locations.

President Luiz Silva traveled to the state to visit affected locations and discuss rescue efforts with the governor.