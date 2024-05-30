Oyo state government is committed to providing essential healthcare infrastructure and supporting initiatives and ideas aimed at improving healthcare delivery in the state.

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde made this known when he inaugurated a solarised medical oxygen plant and a level 2 Newborn Unit in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The health infrastructure commissioned by governor Seyi Makinde is the first solarised Medical Oxygen Pressure Swing Absorption Plant in Nigeria and was unveiled alongside a Level 2 Newborn Unit.

The state-of-the-art facilities especially the solarised medical oxygen plant will aid in resuscitation for emergencies patients, life support for those who can’t breathe on their own, while the level 2 Newborn Unit will improve maternal and child health.

The governor also launched the Oyo State Strategy for the Scale-up of Medical Oxygen in Health Facilities (2024-2028) aimed at scaling up medical oxygen in health facilities across the state.