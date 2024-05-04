Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze dismissed criticism from the United States and the European Union of a draft “foreign agents” law, claiming that opponents of the measure were unable to engage in genuine conversation.

The new legislation, which is making its way through Georgian parliament, would require organisations that get more than 20% of their money from outside to register as agents of foreign influence, a demand that opponents call autocratic and Kremlin-inspired.

The European Union and the United States have urged Tbilisi to drop the legislation or risk harming its chances of European Union membership and a broader Euro-Atlantic future.

Report says the standoff is seen as part of a wider struggle that could determine whether Georgia, a country of 3.7 million people that has experienced war and revolution since the fall of the Soviet Union, moves closer to Europe or back under Moscow’s influence.

Kobakhidze said the legislation was necessary for transparency and accountability in the South Caucasus nation.

He said the previous US statements had encouraged violence from what he called foreign-funded actors and had supported “revolutionary processes” which he said had been unsuccessful.

The White House has expressed concerns that the legislation could stifle dissent and free speech.

Kobakhidze also expressed disappointment at a conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, saying the EU had “been reluctant to engage in substantive discussions.”

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder of the Georgian Dream party and a former prime minister, has said he will fight for what he called “the full restoration of the sovereignty of Georgia”.