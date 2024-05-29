The Minister of Interior has said the role of the Federal Fire Service goes beyond fire prevention and fighting to include emergency response.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo explained that the National Fire Academy is to be re-modelled to enable the fire service to live up to its mandate.

The Federal Government reformed the Federal Fire Service in 2007, redefining its mandate to include Fire prevention, safety, mitigation and investigation.

To achieve this, the Ministry of Interior, which oversees the Federal Fire Service, initiated a plan to remodel the National Fire Academy.

The foremost fire academy was established to cater to the manpower development needs of the Federal Fire Service, state fire departments, as well as other government and private fire organisations.

This ceremony on the premises of the academy marks the commencement of the re-modelling of the facility.

The National Fire Academy is reputed to be the first in West Africa. And the Federal Government is opening its doors for other countries to train at the facility.