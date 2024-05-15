The president General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide Emmanuel Iwunyanwu has dissociated self from allegation of Collecting money to twist the Nigeria Biafra civil War to favour a section of the country.

He spoke at the end of the group’s National Executive Committee meeting in Enugu.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is an Igbo Socio-cultural organization, aims to represent the interest of all Igbo communities within and outside Nigeria.

Founded in 1930s, as a union set up to host a celebration for Dr. Akanu Ibiam, the second Igbo physician who returned from the United Kingdom after completing his education.

The pan-Igbo group has been led by prominent Igbo citizens from inception, who made immense contributions to promote the interest of the people and recorded success.

At the end of the national Executive Committee meeting, Ohanaeze PG used the platform to dismiss allegation of collecting money to twist the history of the Civil War in favour a section of the country.

The apex Igbo body also set up a committee to investigate misconduct of renegade group, allegedly working against the interest of Igbo people in the country.

He identified lack of unemployment as critical factors that are responsible, claims the Apex Igbo Group plans to meet Governors of South East, Delta and Rivers states to evolve new strategy that will reduce poverty in the land.